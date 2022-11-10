MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store.

Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway.

When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered the cashier to give him money from the register. He then ordered the cashier and a customer into a walk-in cooler, demanding their cell phones.

He fired at least one shot in the cooler, damaging two cases of beer. He fled the scene before police could put him in custody. No one was hurt. Police are still investigating.