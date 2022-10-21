MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a local business.

Officials said on Oct. 2, a man broke into LCS Restoration after the business had closed. The man, who was caught on surveillance video, appears to be pulling on the doors until he finally enters one of the rooms on the property.

Detectives are asking for public help in finding the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.