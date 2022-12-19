MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly shot at another man’s car Friday night, according to a release from the MPD. This happened at a church.

Police were called to One Way Holiness Ministry, 7268 Fourteenth Street, at around 9:25 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 16 for shots fired.

Police said two members of the church got into a fight inside the church. The suspect then walked outside and shot into the victim’s car and left.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has any information in reference to this incident is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.