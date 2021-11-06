Mobile Police looking for man wanted for several assault charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a suspect wanted for first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

Jaylin Dixon-Long, 21, severely injured one person during a shooting, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Dixon-Long was last seen Saturday morning on Oct. 30 at the 3300 block of Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile, according to the release.

Dixon-Long is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

If you have any information, call Mobile Police at 251-308-7211.