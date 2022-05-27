MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for the man believed to have shot a Family Dollar employee during a robbery.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Mobile Police Department shows a man dressed in an orange hoodie walk into the Family Dollar armed with a gun. Officers were called to the store off Navco Road Thursday, May 26 after an employee was robbed and shot.

The employee was shot in their stomach and later taken to a hospital. Currently, their condition is not known. The suspect ran from the store with the cash register.

Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have any information about the crime or the man’s whereabouts, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

The Family Dollar/Family Tree Corporation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.