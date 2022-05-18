UPDATE (5/18 3:26): A mental patient that was taken to University Hospital has been located.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help in locating a man who was found not guilty of a murder in 2002.

John R. Harris, Jr., was previously found not guilty by reason of insanity for the murder of a family member. On Monday, May 16, Harris was taken to University Hospital by Alta Pointe for medical treatment and left the hospital. Harris is under court order by Marshall County, Ala.

Police said if you see Harris do not approach him. If you have information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at (251)208-7211.