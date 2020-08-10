Mobile Police looking for man in the Knollwood, Lloyds Lane area

Mobile County

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man who has active warrants off the Cottage Hill area in between Knollwood and Lloyds Lane Monday afternoon. Police say he was last seen running through the woods. The man is wearing a white t-shirt and shorts. It is unknown if he is carrying any weapons at this time.  

If you see him, please call MPD at 251-208-1700.

