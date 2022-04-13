MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are looking for a man in connection with a trafficking case involving a 13-year-old girl.

Mobile police say Grover Stone is wanted for sodomy first degree, rape first degree, sexual abuse first degree, sodomy second degree, rape second degree, and sexual abuse second degree involving a girl.

Grover Stone (Courtesy: Mobile Police Department)

This comes after a Mobile Grand Jury indicted a woman for child sex trafficking. Brandi Mckee was taken into custody on April 11. She had warrants for human trafficking and facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act.

Mobile police were investigating a case of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a man.

Stone is also wanted by Baldwin County law enforcement agencies for non-violent charges.

If you have any information about where he may be, you’re asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.