MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they a looking for a man who they said is wanted in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries and using a stolen credit, according to the release.

According to the release, the unidentified man burglarized two vehicles and stole a victim’s credit card to make purchases.

On Sept. 1, the subject entered the victim’s vehicle on the 1000 block of Shelton Beach Road Extension and used the stolen credit cards.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts or have seen this individual, you are urged to call the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-1700.