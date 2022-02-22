MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using someone else’s credit card.

On Feb. 10, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to a Dollar General store at Azalea Road for a report of credit card fraud. The woman told officers that she lost her debit card, and before she could cancel it, charges appeared on her account.

Officers determined that a man was using the card to make several purchases. Officers are continuing to investigate the credit card fraud case. If you have any information about this case or any other crime, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1918.