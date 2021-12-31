Mobile police looking for information on seven unsolved homicides in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2021 will go down as a violent year in Mobile, police worked 51 homicides, with several still unsolved.

Police are hoping to get information to help them solve seven homicides in 2021 where no one has been arrested.

Five different scenes, with 7 people killed, each with no resolution for what happened – or answers for who is responsible for their deaths.

“Unresolved cases, we still solicit information from the community regarding any viable leads that may come in and we actively and relentlessly follow up on those leads,” said Captain Charles Bagsby Jr., with the Criminal Investigations Section of the Mobile Police Department.

The most high-profile, and first unsolved murders of 2021 happened in the Happy Hill neighborhood, on Dr. Thomas Avenue. Two people, Tony Lewis and Leila Baldwin were found dead inside their homes after a house fire on February 17th. Police have confirmed Mr. Lewis was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and they’ve been investigating their deaths as a homicide. The two were the grandparents of local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. WKRG News 5 spoke with family members the morning after that fire, they told us at the time, “people like this don’t need to be on the streets, people like this definitely need to be in prison.”

Darrin Southhall was named a person of interest in this case in May. There have been no updates since. “We do have some positive information we’re following up on. And I hope that can be viable in aiding us and resolving that case in the future,” said Bagsby about the investigation.

Police say information from the community is valuable and can help them solve these crimes. “The community more times than not has the information that information regarding the individuals out here committing these crimes lies within that community,” Bagsby said.

Police are also looking for details on the July 11th death of 19-year-old Davion Holder. He and a woman were shot on Vienna Avenue, the woman survived.

Bryan Maynard was shot in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air Mall on September 18th, and police still are searching for the person responsible for killing him.

Police are also looking for information about the shooting that killed 57-year-old James Shinn Jr on October 10th. Police say it happened on Booker Street.

They’re also searching for details from the community about what led to the deaths of Dwan Williams and Andre Carter. They were killed on November 21st, police found them shot to death in a vehicle.

“We’re trying to solicit and build and sustain relationships with members of our community to help them stay protected. We are begging and pleading for them to relinquish that information to us to help us rid these communities of these violent offenders,” said Bagsby.

There are also three December homicides that occurred, and while there have been no arrests, police still consider them active investigations so they are not included in this number.

Mobile police say there were also seven unsolved homicides for 2020, and those remain unsolved.