MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 had fewer murders in Mobile. Mobile Police worked 41 criminal homicides compared to 51 in 2021.

Seven of those murders from 2022 remain unsolved, and Mobile police hope to bring closure to the families of those victims.

“We’ll do everything within our authority and certainly our ability to bring closure to their cases,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

There is very little information about what happened on Jan. 21 of last year when Darrius Bennett died from a gunshot wound. Police said he was shot at an unknown location and died at the hospital.

34-year-old DeJean Washington was killed on April 26, he was found shot in the road at Center Street and Wood Alley. Police said he was shot multiple times.

33-year-old Eugene Privott was shot on Plaza Court near Plaza Drive on May 31. He was treated and released from the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, however, according to police, Privott died just a week later on June 7 due to complications from his injuries.

26-year-old Anthony Greene was found dead on June 4 on Author Street.

On September 18, 31-year-old Derrick Shavers was shot to death at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road.

Police are also looking for information on the deaths of 54-year-old Rommie Odoms. Odoms was found unresponsive at the Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road on Aug. 9, and 30-year-old Decisco Tillman. Tillman was found in the water off the causeway on Dec. 4.

For the majority of these cases, police have released very little details about what happened.

“For a case to go unsolved, it means we have very little to work on and to begin with,” said Prine. “It really takes information that someone in the public has to come forward.”

But they continue to work to solve these cases.

“We still have at least seven families that need closure this year,” said Prine. “That doesn’t include open cases from years past. As time goes on, it’s important for the public to know somebody knows something. Somebody has some information.”

Mobile police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in any of these seven cases that lead to an arrest. You can submit a tip anonymously.