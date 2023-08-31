MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for public help in identifying a robbery suspect from early Thursday morning.

According to MPD, a man entered Banik Food Mart on Downtowner Boulevard Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. The man was dressed in all black and approached the cashier while waving a handgun.

The man then allegedly demanded access to the cash register and left the food mart after taking the money. Police describe the man as being about 6 feet tall, 250 pounds and appearing to be in his late 30s to mid-40s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.