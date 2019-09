MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is rolling out a new plan for the redevelopment of the Mobile Civic Center. Calling it 'Plan B,' the mayor says it has been well-received by groups that have seen it, including Mardi Gras organizations that were critical of previous plans that included demolishing the Civic Center arena.

Among the proposals in 'Plan B,' demolishing the Expo Hall and keeping the auditorium, which would be separated from the arena by a walkway. Housing would be added on the Lawrence Street side to buffer the venue from the neighborhood. A new multi-level parking garage would also be built.