MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Thursday.

According to officers, a woman showed up at Spring Hill Medical Center around noon Thursday after she had been sexually assaulted.

The assault occurred in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road, near Bel Air Blvd. Officers are advising anyone in the area to keep their doors and windows locked and to pay attention to their surroundings.

Detectives are looking for a tall white man with a slender build, between 20-30 years old, with no facial hair, wearing grey sweatpants and a grey shirt. Anyone with information should contact the Mobile Police Department.