MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who stole a car and drove off Thursday night, according to a release.
Officers were called to the parking lot at the 100 block of North Florida Street for a carjacking complaint at around 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Through investigation, officers said a 17-year-old was sitting in his mother’s car when an “unknown male” armed with “what appeared to be a weapon” and a mask over his face came to the car.
The alleged carjacker “demanded the vehicle and fled the scene,” according to release. This remains an ongoing investigation.
