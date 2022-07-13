Officials with the MPD said Kimberlee Michael O’Leary, 33, left her Grand Bay home Sunday, July 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman who drove away from her home Sunday night.

Officials with MPD said Kimberlee Michael O’Leary, 33, left her Grand Bay home Sunday, July 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.. O’Leary is 5-foot-5 with hazel eyes and long brown hair, according to a release from MPD.

According to a release, O’Leary left in her mother’s vehicle and the car was found a week later on Old Pascagoula Road Sunday, July 10. Police said O’Leary “takes medication which she does not have with her.”

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has seen O’Leary or knows of her whereabouts, to call 251-574-8633.