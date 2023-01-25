MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men caught on camera, one of whom is seen damaging a sculpture downtown.

Officials said on Friday, Jan. 20, MPD officers in downtown noticed damage to an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. As part of the investigation officers were able to get surveillance video from a local business.

In the video, two men are seen standing by the sculpture before one of them kicks it to the ground. Both men then run away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the property damage is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.