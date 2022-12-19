MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a juvenile who allegedly shot a man at a party over the weekend, according to a release from the MPD.

Police said a juvenile and a 20-year-old man, who did not know each other, got into a fight at a party at the 500 block of East General Gorgas Drive at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

During the fight, the juvenile took out a gun and shot the 20-year-old, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital for a “non-life-threatening” injury.

The juvenile, whose age is not given, fled the scene before police arrived.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has any information in reference to this incident is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.