MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly led officers on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

The driver was arrested after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Fontainbleau Drive. After officers tried to pull him over, the driver sped off and led them on a chase along I-10.

The driver struck two vehicles before crashing into a tree near the Theodore Dawes Road exit, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The driver then ran from officers on foot before he was taken into custody Monday, May 23. Once the driver is released from the hospital, he will be booked on charges including Theft of Property, Attempt to Elude and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, according to the release.