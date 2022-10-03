MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.

Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police were called to the 1000 block of Linnet Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they heard gunshots nearby. Officers then spotted a vehicle drive off. Officers caught up with the vehicle and tried to pull the group over.

The driver refused and led officers on a chase before stopping at Delta Street. All five men were charged with Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.

Derrick Parker

Jakobe Morgan

Christopher Dunn

Terrell Lina

Patrick Carlton

In addition to the firearm charge, Parker and Carotln were charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. Parker was also charged with Attempt to Elude.