MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested one man after he allegedly led officers on a chase Thursday, May 12.

Bobby Williams, 19, was arrested after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Lafayette Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue. The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase. The chase ended after Williams left the vehicle and tried to run on foot. He was later found by officers.

Williams was charged with attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana and no pistol permit. Williams was booked into the Metro Jail.