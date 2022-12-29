MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three separate police chases on Wednesday. All three ended with an arrest.

One of the chases led to the arrest of Chickasaw murder suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Michael Timmons.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at around 4:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over 32-year-old Randy Turner Jr. on Dauphin Island Parkway near McVay Drive. Turner did not stop and led police on chase ending on Brook Avenue.

Turner was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and attempting to elude.

Later that same day at around 8 p.m., officers tried to pull over 28-year-old Nicholas Sanders on Dauphin Island Parkway near Halls Mill Road. Police said Sanders sped off once officers tried to approach the car. The chase ended on Cloverdale Drive when Sanders jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

Sanders was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, no pistol permit and reckless endangerment.