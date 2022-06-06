MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced that the Department is kicking off the Summer with “Community Days,” which are youth violence prevention events.

In a news release from MPD, officers said, “Community Days are events also designated to strengthen the family structure. More than 20 agencies will set up to serve those who need employment, educational opportunities, health care, dental care, substance abuse treatment and mental health services.”

Participating organizations include:

Opportunities 4 Entertainment & Performing Arts

Bishop State Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College

Dream Hunters Inc.

Accel Day and Evening Academy

Mobile County Public School System

Center for Fair Housing

Atlas Industrial Outsourcing

City of Mobile Public Safety Recruiting

Mobile Career Center

Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Education

Goodwill of the Gulf Coast

Drug Education Council

University Hospital

Mobile County Health Department

Gulf Coast Mental Health Coalition

Lifelines Counseling Services

The United Way of Southwest Alabama

AltaPointe Health

Big Brothers and Sisters of South Alabama

The first Community Day will be at Baumhauers- Randle Park on Thursday, June 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.