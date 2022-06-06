MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced that the Department is kicking off the Summer with “Community Days,” which are youth violence prevention events.
In a news release from MPD, officers said, “Community Days are events also designated to strengthen the family structure. More than 20 agencies will set up to serve those who need employment, educational opportunities, health care, dental care, substance abuse treatment and mental health services.”
Participating organizations include:
- Opportunities 4 Entertainment & Performing Arts
- Bishop State Community College
- Coastal Alabama Community College
- Dream Hunters Inc.
- Accel Day and Evening Academy
- Mobile County Public School System
- Center for Fair Housing
- Atlas Industrial Outsourcing
- City of Mobile Public Safety Recruiting
- Mobile Career Center
- Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Education
- Goodwill of the Gulf Coast
- Drug Education Council
- University Hospital
- Mobile County Health Department
- Gulf Coast Mental Health Coalition
- Lifelines Counseling Services
- The United Way of Southwest Alabama
- AltaPointe Health
- Big Brothers and Sisters of South Alabama
The first Community Day will be at Baumhauers- Randle Park on Thursday, June 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.