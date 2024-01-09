MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were rescued from a pontoon boat during the peak of last night’s storms that brought heavy wind and rainfall to the Gulf Coast.

WKRG News 5’s Asher Redd found the boat on Bay Front Road, but the owners were nowhere in sight.

Neighbors in the area say they’re flabbergasted that someone would even think of going out on the bay during the type of weather the Gulf Coast faced last night.

It was about 2 a.m. when the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a boat stranded on the jetties near the Buccaneer Yacht Club.

A WKRG crew was on the scene and caught the whole thing on video.

In it, you can see the boat rocking in the violent current. The boat broke free from the jetty and drifted ashore, where it remains now.

The Mobile Police Department says they have issued a citation to the boat’s operator.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, on WKRG News 5, you’ll hear the reaction of a woman who lives just across the street from where this happened.

Watch the video, at the top of this page, for more information.