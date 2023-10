MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that struck three unoccupied vehicles on Monday night.

Officers responded to reported shots fired on the 1900 block of Bartran Curve. They found the three unoccupied vehicles struck.

SHOOTING LOCATION:

No one was reported injured following the shooting.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.