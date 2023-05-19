Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed officers are at the USA Health campus investigating a threat Friday afternoon.

UPDATE (3:43 p.m.): USA Health released a statement following the “all clear” message after a threat to The Strada Center.

Out of an abundance of caution, our staff appropriately escalated what they perceived to be a security threat at the Strada Patient Care Center. Mobile Police Department and the University of South Alabama Police Department quickly responded and validated there was no threat. We are thankful to the Mobile and USA Police Departments for their prompt response and service to our community. We apologize to our patients and staff who were impacted today. Safety remains our top priority. USA Health

UPDATE (2:27 p.m.): Employees inside The Strada Center have received an “all clear” message.

UPDATE (2:19 p.m.): Mobile Police officials have released more information on the alleged threat made at the Strada Patient Care Center.

Officials said on Friday, May 19, officers received a report of an alleged threat involving a gun at the building. Police arrived and searched the area but found no one with a weapon. They also interviewed witnesses and none of them could confirm hearing shots.

Officials said police are continuing to investigate and there is no immediate threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.

Mobile Police officers are currently at the Strada Patient Care Center on the campus. Officials said this is under investigation and no other information can be given at this time.

The Strada Center is located near the USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Center Street. According to the USA Health website, the center is home to 100 “multispecialty services.” The building is 133,000 square feet and has 153 exam rooms.