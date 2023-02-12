MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on St. Stephens Road.

According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Stephens Road, the Economy Inn, near Springhill Avenue, for a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman in one of the rooms with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. The shooting call came to the police at 4 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with information should contact the Mobile Police Department.