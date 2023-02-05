Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Warsaw Avenue.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Warsaw Avenue.

According to officials, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue, near N Beltline Highway. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Officials said no suspect has been arrested as of Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11:45 a.m. More details will be released when it is available. An initial news release from the Mobile Police Department did not specify what time the shooting happened. Officials also didn’t say what circumstances may have led up to the shooting in the first place.