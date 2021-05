PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – The Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) will launch their free, open-air trolley service along Pensacola Beach this Memorial Day weekend, beginning Friday, May 28.

The 2021 Pensacola Beach Island Trolley, operated by Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT), will run daily from 4 p.m. to midnight through Labor Day on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The trolleys help alleviate traffic congestion by allowing visitors to park anywhere and have a convenient way to tour the whole island.