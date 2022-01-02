Mobile Police investigating shooting on Dauphin Street, possibly related to another event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating two separate incidents after a man was shot on Jan. 2 at Dauphin and McGregor Street.

At about 1:56 a.m., Mobile Police responded to the 400 block of Elmwood Drive in reference to one person shot.

Officers determined that one man was shot in his abdomen, but Elmwood Drive was not where he was shot.

The man was shot at Dauphin and McGregor Street where a vehicle was spotted driving away from the scene of the shooting.

Officers suspect that the vehicle spotted leaving the scene may have been trying to shoot at another vehicle.

Police cannot confirm if the man was shot by the people inside the vehicle, but the two events may be related.

Mobile Police are currently investigating the two events.