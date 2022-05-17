MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said officers are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Cuba Street around 3 p.m.

According to police, one person was shot and were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The shooting occurred at 253 Cuba St. It is unknown at this time would led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.