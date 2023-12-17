MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that struck a vehicle on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired that night at Barrington Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road around 4:30 p.m.

Police learned a woman was in her apartment when she heard gunshots fired outside, which struck her vehicle.

According to police, no one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.