UPDATE (9:19 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the 11-year-old boy died from his injuries.

UPDATE (8:58 p.m.): Mobile Police said the 11-year-old may be alive. Mobile Police confirmed that the shooting happened Monday, May 30 at about 8 p.m.

UPDATE (8:54 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in the shooting. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene of a shooting at R.V. Taylor Plaza off Duval Street.

There is a heavy police presence with officers lining Duval Street near South Ann St. Officers were seen placing crime scene tape around a home.

WKRG’s Typhani Gray confirmed that a vehicle had been shot. Currently, it is unknown if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to provide updates as the story develops.