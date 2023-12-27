MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening wound.

Officers responded to a reported assault at University Hospital around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. A man who was shot that day arrived for treatment in a private vehicle.

The shooting occurred while the man was in his car at the Cimarron Ridge Apartments parking lot at 6427 Grelot Road.

According to police, the man was approached by two unknown men, who threatened him, returned shortly after, and fired shots into his vehicle, wounding him.

The investigation remains ongoing.