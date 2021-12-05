Mobile Police investigating shooting at Azalea Pointe Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers went to the Azalea Pointe Apartments investigating a shooting on Sunday, Dec. 5.

A spokesperson for the department tells WKRG News 5, as of 7:06 P.M., they can confirm a male victim was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Police have not said how many times, or where the victim was shot. Investigators have not said whether or not this was an isolated incident, or if officers are looking for a person of interest to make an arrest.

WKRG News 5 has covered several shootings at the Azalea Pointe Apartments like this one from April, this one from February, and this one from December of last year.

WKRG News 5 will keep you updated as the story develops.