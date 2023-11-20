MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday night outside the Airport Boulevard Texas Roadhouse.

When officers arrived on the scene at 6150 Airport Blvd., they learned the victims were walking to their vehicle when someone in a vehicle pulled up to them.

One of the unknown people in the car pointed a gun out of the window and demanded one of the victims’ wallet.

The victim complied, and the thief and other people in the vehicle drove off, according to Mobile police.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

