Mobile Police investigating robbery and kidnapping at Wells Fargo

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department (MPD) is investigating a robbery and kidnapping at the Wells Fargo on Government Blvd.

According to the police report, a woman says she was getting money out of the ATM when a man entered her vehicle with a gun and told her to drive away.

The woman told police she drove around the block to Government Boulevard just west of Pleasant Valley Road and was told to get out of the car.

MPD says the subject fled west on Government Boulevard in the victim’s vehicle. No other information has been released.

