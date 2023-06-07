MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mobile home fire at a mobile home park Tuesday night is under investigation, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers responded to Ponderosa Mobile Home Park, 5730 Gunn Road, Tuesday at 11 p.m. This came after a report was called in about a fire being seen in one of the mobile homes.

When officers arrived, they found that, just before the fire, a man was seen near the mobile home. The man who was seen near the home fled from the scene before officers arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown. Mobile Police said this is an ongoing investigation.