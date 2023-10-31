MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Cody Road and 5th Street on Monday afternoon.

Mobile Police officers responded to the scene around 2:49 p.m. Monday after shots fired were reported.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had been shot into multiple times while the victim was in it. The victim did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

The unknown subject fled the scene before the officers arrived, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.