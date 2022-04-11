MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile.

Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home.

Peters was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and red and white tennis shoes. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair as well. Police said Peters walked away from his home at the 1100 block of Ginger Drive between Government Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road.

If you have any information about Peters’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.