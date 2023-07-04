MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating the death of a man after he was tased, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Plantation Mobile Home Park on June 2 around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. When they arrived, officers found two men on the scene.

The release said officers were trying to identify the men when one of them tried to run. The officers attempted to arrest him and he allegedly physically resisted. One of the officers used his taser gun to “gain compliance from the subject,” however, it did not have any effect on the man.

The man then allegedly tried to get the taser away from the officer, which led to a struggle. The officer was able to regain control of the taser and attempted to tase the man again, allowing the officer to take him into custody.

Paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the man after being tased. The release said, “The subject experienced a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital.” He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man was identified as Jawan Dallas, 36. Police said they are waiting on several reports as part of the investigation to assist them in determining the exact cause of death.