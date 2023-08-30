MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5 that they’re investigating Walley’s Marine and Auto Sales on Schillinger Road. MPD said the investigation is active, so they can’t provide many details, but a local credit union advised WKRG that there are several people impacted by the alleged acts of the car dealership.

James Gauthier traded in two cars and purchased a truck from Walley’s Auto and Sales in mid-June. He said he noticed something was wrong once he received delinquent payment letters from lender who had financed the cars he had traded in.

“I just kept getting delinquent,” Gauthier said. “Delinquent, delinquent. And then when I called to find out or whatever, anyways, they didn’t pay it off. So, my bank had to go pick the vehicles up.”

Gauthier said his cars would eventually get repossessed by the bank from the dealership, but he believes the original deal he made with the dealership was not held on their end.

He said he believes the dealership doesn’t hold the title to his current car, a 2022 red Chevrolet Silverado, so he said he’s unsure if he will receive the title once the car is paid off.

“I’m still paying for it,” Gauthier said. “So even though I don’t have a title, I mean, I’m gonna keep paying for it until something’s figured out, you know?”

Gauthier along with others have filed police reports.

We tried calling the number that was listed on the Google for the dealership, but we didn’t receive an answer. We obtained a cellphone number of one of the alleged employees of the dealership.

We dialed it, and the person on the phone identified themselves as Kenny Walley, and he advised us he couldn’t address customer’s concerns or complaints without consulting his lawyer.

“They’re gonna get their cars paid off,” Walley said on the phone. “There’s a whole lot more to it. Y’all are just looking at Facebook, but there’s two stories to everything, and I’m not gonna be able to talk to you. I need to talk to my lawyer, OK?”

A local financial institution advised WKRG News 5 that they’re aware of the problems Gauthier is having with delinquent payments, title problems and possible worries about his credit.

They said at least 100 other customers are facing similar issues, and the institution is filing a lawsuit against the dealership.

For Gauthier, he just wants everything squared away and fast, so his credit score won’t be impacted any longer.

“I’d like to see them just make good on our deal,” Gauthier said. “That way, I’m not stuck with, you know, three vehicle notes.”

Mobile Police encourage those who have been impacted by a situation at the dealership to give them a call and file a police report.

So far, no charges have been filed against any employee at the dealership.