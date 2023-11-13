MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that happened on Jefferson Street.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Jefferson Street on Friday around 9:30 p.m. about a shots-fired report.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

According to MPD, the victim heard gunshots being fired outside of her home, and her vehicle was struck by gunfire.

No one was injured, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: One dead after police-involved shooting in Mobile