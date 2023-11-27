MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two men wounded, according to officials.

Officers responded to Providence Hospital that night and learned the two men were riding in a car on Interstate 65 between Springhill Avenue and Airport Boulevard when shots were fired from another vehicle into theirs, according to an MPD news release.

Both were struck by the gunshots and had non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The men reportedly were dropped off at the hospital after being shot.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Semmes Fire Rescue receiving over $5 million in improvements