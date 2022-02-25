MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a homicide where a 19-year-old was shot and killed.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of Cottage Hill Road on Feb. 15 for a report of several people shot. Officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The two other victims were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The victim’s name will be released once the next of kin is notified. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have any information about this case, call the MPD at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking the link here.