MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot and killed on Orchard Drive Monday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Orchard Drive, near Cody Road, Monday night for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had a serious gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Mobile Police has identified that man as 34-year-old Darrell Brown. The release said this is an active homicide investigation and no other information will be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.