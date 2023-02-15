Mobile police are investigating after a man died at a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating after a man died at a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

On Feb. 5, officers were called to the area of Orange Street, near Michigan Avenue, for reports of shots fired. Officers arrived and found Keshon Bellamy, 18, lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Bellamy was taken to a hospital where he “later died due to his injuries,” according to the release. This is an ongoing investigation and officers will not be releasing any more information for the time being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.