MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.



Cedric Lynch, 27, died from a gunshot wound. According to the release, officers were called to Northwest Drive just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.



Officers arrived and found Lynch inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.