MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a homicide on Center Street. According to police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Center Street and Wood Alley.

When they arrived, police found a 34-year-old man near the road who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Mobile police have not yet released the victim’s name. Mobile police are looking for the suspect. If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or you can leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

This is the 18th homicide reported in the City of Mobile in 2022.